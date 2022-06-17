N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading 9% Higher

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.10. 9,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 503,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

