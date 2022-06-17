Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 79,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,771 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Natura &Co by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 154,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 151.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

