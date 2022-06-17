Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 79,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,771 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.51.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
