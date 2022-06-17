NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.50 ($4.08).

Several brokerages recently commented on NCC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.76) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 201 ($2.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.84. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £623.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

