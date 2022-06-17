NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $105.15

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.15, but opened at $103.02. NetEase shares last traded at $102.55, with a volume of 17,723 shares traded.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

