New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.58. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 6,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 58,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

