NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.03. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 22,354 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

