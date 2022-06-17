NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $4,681,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $67.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

