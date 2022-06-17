NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Sells $998,216.64 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

