Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

