Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 920,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. Nova has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

