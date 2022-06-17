Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 73,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,696,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.
NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57.
In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
