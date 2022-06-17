Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 73,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,696,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.