Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 73,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,696,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Novavax by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Novavax by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $8,929,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.