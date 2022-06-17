Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 73,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,696,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.
In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Novavax by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Novavax by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $8,929,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
