Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
