Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $30,174,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $23,024,000.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

