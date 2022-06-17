NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $156.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

