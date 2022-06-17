Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $269.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 368.39 ($4.47), with a volume of 23484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £655.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 406.79.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

