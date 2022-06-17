Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.70.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.04 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Okta by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

