Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.
OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.70.
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.04 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Okta by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About Okta (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
