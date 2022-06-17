Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $15,625,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About Okta (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
