Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $15,625,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.