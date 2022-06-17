Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $76.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.20. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

