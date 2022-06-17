Oracle Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.