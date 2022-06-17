Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $3.95. Oscar Health shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 22,901 shares trading hands.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $856.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 768.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,375 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

