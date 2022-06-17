Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OM opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,386.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $104,448.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,080 shares of company stock worth $6,095,682. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

