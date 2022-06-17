Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,711,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

VEEV opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

