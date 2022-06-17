Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

