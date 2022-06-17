Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

DFAC stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

