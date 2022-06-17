Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,910 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after buying an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 312,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE KFY opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

