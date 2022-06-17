Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $21.28 on Friday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

