Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 270,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

