Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $512,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.48 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

