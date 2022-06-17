Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $631,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,156,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.