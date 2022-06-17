Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $656,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,480 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AG opened at $8.02 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -774,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200,000.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AG shares. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

