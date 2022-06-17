Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $729,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.