Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $754,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.18 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.