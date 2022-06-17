Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $735,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

