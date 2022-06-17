Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $773,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,694,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

