Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

