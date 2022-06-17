Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 938 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $585.77 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

