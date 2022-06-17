Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,518 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

