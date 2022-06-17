Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $191.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.43 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

