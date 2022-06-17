Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

