Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

