Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,456,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,979,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.58 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.