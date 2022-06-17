Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,263,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $269.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.05.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

