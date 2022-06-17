Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

