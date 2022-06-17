Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 79,408 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,020,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $401,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

