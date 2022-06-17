PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

PBF stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

