Peabody Energy’s (BTU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BTU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.