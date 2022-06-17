Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Holdings Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,013 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Pegasystems worth $132,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 47.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.