PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $231.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00153864 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.