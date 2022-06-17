PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $159.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $134.84 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

