PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $159.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.84.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $134.84 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.